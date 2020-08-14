Washington: British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflix's feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel 'The Upper World'.
The 'Black Panther' actor will also bankroll the film along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless via their first-look deal at the streamer, cited The Hollywood Reporter.
The novel is a debut work from the British-Nigerian writer Femi Fadugba, and it revolves around the story of Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realizes he has an unexpected gift - access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Upper World' is the first in a planned series of novels from Penguin UK and HarperCollins US, which are expected to publish the book in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively.