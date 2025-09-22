GOLD/FOREX
Hamas releases video of Israeli-German hostage seen alive

In video Ohel, 24, appeals to Netanyahu to secure release of captives still held in Gaza

Protesters gather for a demonstration organised by the families of the Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023 calling for action to secure their release and a ceasefire in the war against Hamas, outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, on August 23, 2025.
Hamas' armed wing released a video on Monday showing an Israeli-German hostage alive, the second such footage of him shared by the militants this month.

The Israeli campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum identified the captive as Alon Ohel, who was abducted by Palestinian militants during their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The forum cited his family as urging the media not to use his photograph or excerpts from the video.

In the video Ohel, 24, dressed in a black t-shirt, appeals to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of all captives still held in Gaza.

He is also heard urging his family to continue protesting against Netanyahu and his government in order to press for their release.

The clip also shows a militant holding a gun, also dressed in black, tapping Ohel's shoulder.

The footage, released by the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, shows Ohel speaking while watching a television screen displaying Netanyahu.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

Ohel was set to start music studies after returning from a trip to Asia in the weeks before being abducted at the Supernova music festival during the Hamas attack.

He was captured when sheltering on Route 232, the only way out of the festival, with three other young men.

Hamas' armed wing had released a similar video of Ohel on September 5, in which he appeared alongside another hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the Hamas attack in October 2023, 47 are still in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

The attack itself resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 65,344 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

