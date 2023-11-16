JERUSALEM: Three gunmen attacked a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli police said, wounding several people before the attackers were "neutralised".
Six people were wounded, one of them critically, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said in a statement.
“Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces stationed at the crossing. This occurred after they arrived in a suspicious vehicle and opened fire towards our forces,” Israel police said.
Israel’s ambulance service said one person was critically wounded. It did not identify the casualties.
The attack on a checkpoint guarding access to road tunnels linking the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem came on the 41st day of the war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants.
Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks of October 7, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Hamas also took around 240 hostages, among them young children and elderly people, officials say.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the death toll from the military offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children.
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.