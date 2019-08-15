Gibraltar has released the Iranian tanker Grace 1, according to the Gibraltar Chronicle

Supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar Image Credit: AFP

"Authorities in Gibraltar have released the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which was seized on July 4 on suspicion it was shipping 2.1 million barrels of crude oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions," the newspaper said.

The chief justice of Gibraltar's supreme court, Anthony Dudley, said there was no US application currently before the court.