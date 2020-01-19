Lebanese MP accuses government of failing to meet the legitimate demands of the people

Sami Gemayel Image Credit: Supplied

Beirut: Lebanese MP Sami Gemayel has submitted a draft law calling for early elections amid one of the most violent weeks of protest since demonstrations erupted on October 17.

Lebanese from all walks of life, sects and ages have taken to the streets daily since then calling for a government of independents and technocrats.

They have denounced the “corrupt” elite politicians who have led the country for decades.

The political elite in the country have dragged their feet, thus far, with Prime Minister designate Hassan Diab unsuccessful so far in his attempt to form a government.

In a phone interview with Gulf News, Gemayel said: “The draft law is meant to overturn this parliament and go for fresh elections. This will be the best scenario and probably a major breakthrough in ending the current crisis. If the current administration continues to turn a deaf ear to the protesters’ demands, then they will be facing more violence. Violent confrontations prove that the protesters won’t surrender until all their rightful demands are met.”

Gemayel, the leader of the Phalange party, called on parliament to convene at the earliest to approve his proposal.

On Saturday evening, violent clashes erupted between protestors and anti-riot police for nearly five hours in downtown Beirut.

Protesters vented their anger over government formation delays and the worsening economic crisis.

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, more than 160 people were injured during the clashes.

Named the ‘week of wrath’, protests took a violent twist this week as demonstrators continued blocking roads and public departments and attacked the Central Bank and destroyed ATMs across major commercial streets.

Gemayel, a Maronite Christian MP, applauded the 95 days of largely peaceful protests in the country.

“This is by far one of the most peaceful revolutions the world has witnessed,” he told Gulf News.

The violence, he explained, only came after the regime’s failure in implementing the revolution’s demands and their slow response to enact genuine reform.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police in Beirut on Saturday. Image Credit: Reuters

However, Gemayel said he was hopeful that Lebanese would be victorious and the country will “survive and rise up again”.

He reitterated that he believes the protesters’ demands to be legitimate.

“They are the hope because of their courageous stance. It is their right to protest and call for a better future for them and for their kids. Enough is enough ... they’ve been out in the streets for three months now and it’s about time we end this miserable and devastating crisis. I’ll follow all political and constitutional steps available to support the draft law and have it approved,” said Gemayel.

Following the clashes, Interior Minister Raya el-Hassan tweeted that it was unacceptable for protesters to attack security forces as the two sides clashed in central Beirut on Saturday night.