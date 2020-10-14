Abu Dhabi: The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, confirmed on Tuesday he was not surprised by the statements of the Palestinian ambassador in Paris, in which he criticised the UAE for the peace agreement with Israel.
“I was not surprised by the Palestinian ambassador’s speech to Paris and his ungrateful [attitude towards the] Emirates. We are used to lack of loyalty and gratitude, and we are moving forward confidently towards the future with our steps and convictions,” Gargash said on Twitter.
Several media outlets have reported statements by the Palestinian ambassador to Paris, Salman Al Harfi, that were considered “offensive” against the UAE after the recent peace accord signed by UAE and Israel.
Palestinian criticism was directed at the UAE and Bahrain after the signing of the agreements to normalise relations with Israel in mid-September, as the Palestinian National Authority considered the step a “stab in the back,” while the UAE and Bahrain confirmed that this is a sovereign decision that will not affect their position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.