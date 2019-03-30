Iran’s interference in Arab states, the Palestinian cause and Syrian crisis on agenda

Fujairah: His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, is leading the UAE delegation to the 30th Arab League Summit, starting in the Tunisian capital on Sunday.

Shaikh Hamad is being accompanied by Dr Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Saif Mohammad Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development; and Faris Mohammad Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The summit, to be chaired by Tunisian President Al Baji Qaid Al Sibsi, will address a series of critical issues, primarily the Palestinian cause, the Syrian crisis, the latest developments in Libya, Yemen and Sudan; Iran’s interferences in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and counterterrorism efforts.