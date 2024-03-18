Dubai: Former Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, once again found herself at the centre of controversy after making a bold statement at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Ceremony in West Hollywood Park.
Known for her outspoken support for Israel, Idan attended the event wearing a distinctive black dress emblasoned with the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas following the deadly October 7 raid.
The dress, featuring a striking yellow cloth strip, listed the names of the Israeli individuals who have been captive in Gaza. Alongside her dress, Idan donned a scarf inscribed with “Bring them back home,” amplifying her message and stance on the issue.
Idan’s statement quickly transitioned from a fashion statement to a political declaration, stirring significant debate and backlash across various platforms.
Her Instagram post, where she shared images of the dress, explicitly described her intent to draw global attention to the 19 Israeli women she claimed are still held by Hamas, labeling the group as terrorist in her caption.
The reaction to Idan’s attire and her accompanying social media posts have been intensely polarised, with numerous critics expressing disdain for her actions, viewing them as supportive of Israel to the detriment of Palestinian narratives.
Moreover, her recent engagements, including a visit to the Gaza periphery settlements and interactions with Israeli military personnel, have further solidified her controversial image.
Idan, who relinquished her Iraqi citizenship in 2019, continues to use her public platform to express her political views, often sparking intense dialogue and differing opinions regarding her solidarity with Israel and the broader implications of her actions.