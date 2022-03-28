Dubai: Iraq’s former Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Dindar Najman Dosky, has been arrested on charges of “premeditated murder”.
According to a security source, Dohuk police arrested Dosky and his nephew for their connection to the killing of an Iraqi citizen named Kamran Younes following disputes over property and real estate.
The source said the nephew admitted to carrying out the killing but the victim’s relatives insisted the minister had actually carried out the crime.
The Dohuk police spokesman, Lt. Col. Hemin Suleiman said the duo were arrested and are now under investigation.
The murder took place a week ago in the village of Pervati, near the city of Dohuk.