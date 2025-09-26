She was a beloved voice in Turkish music, known for her vocals and heartfelt performances
Dubai: The celebrated Turkish singer Gül Tut, widely known by her stage name Güllü, died early Friday after falling from the balcony of her sixth-floor apartment in the northwestern city of Yalova, local authorities said. She was a beloved voice in Turkish music, known for her vocals and heartfelt performances that resonated through the 1990s, local media reported.
According to officials, the tragedy occurred in the early hours of September 26, 2025, on Vali Akı Street in the Harmanlar neighborhood. Emergency services received a call at 1:28 a.m., and police and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Paramedics confirmed that Güllü had died instantly upon impact. Her body was later transferred to the Yalova Training and Research Hospital morgue for examination.
Her daughter announced the news on social media, writing: “We lost my mother, the renowned artist Güllü, in a terrible accident tonight. There is no truth to the suicide reports going around on social media. I will share details about the funeral soon.”
Local authorities also moved to dispel speculation. In a joint statement, the Yalova Governor’s Office and the Narcık Police Department said the singer had been at home with her daughter and a friend when the accident occurred.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fall, stressing that the incident is being treated as an accident, not a suicide.
Tributes have poured in from across Turkey’s music community, where Güllü was celebrated for her emotional depth, sincerity, and powerful voice. Her songs, often rich with feeling and social resonance, earned her a devoted fan base and made her a household name.
