Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio cited an exit poll by the polling company Emrod as giving Kais Saied 72.53% of votes in Sunday's presidential election runoff against Nabil Karoui.

A separate exit poll by another company was expected to be released on state media at 1900 GMT (11pm UAE time).

Voting ended at 1700 GMT.

The runoff presidential election pitted Saied, an independent law professor, against Nabil Karoui, a media mogul facing corruption allegations, after they won more votes than any of the other 24 candidates in the first round last month.

Women soldiers stand guard outside a polling station during a second round runoff of a presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Preliminary turnout figures suggested Sunday's contest had grabbed the public imagination more than either September's first round vote or a parliamentary election a week ago.