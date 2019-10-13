TUNIS: Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio cited an exit poll by the polling company Emrod as giving Kais Saied 72.53% of votes in Sunday's presidential election runoff against Nabil Karoui.
A separate exit poll by another company was expected to be released on state media at 1900 GMT (11pm UAE time).
Voting ended at 1700 GMT.
The runoff presidential election pitted Saied, an independent law professor, against Nabil Karoui, a media mogul facing corruption allegations, after they won more votes than any of the other 24 candidates in the first round last month.
Preliminary turnout figures suggested Sunday's contest had grabbed the public imagination more than either September's first round vote or a parliamentary election a week ago.
At 1430 GMT on Sunday, turnout was 39.2% according to the electoral commission. By comparison, on the day of the first round vote it said that turnout at 1400 GMT was 27.8%.