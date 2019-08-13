Cairo: Fighting around Tripoli resumed overnight, following a two-day truce observed during Eid Al Adha, Libyan officials said on Tuesday.

The two-day ceasefire — proposed by the United Nations — was the first since the self-styled Libyan National Army led by commander Khalifa Hafter launched an offensive in April to capture Tripoli from a United Nations-supported but weak government.

Hafter’s forces carried out air strikes overnight on Tripoli’s southern outskirts, the officials said.