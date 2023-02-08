20230802 emirati crew
The Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their fallen home. Image Credit: WAM

Kahramanmaraş, Turkey: As part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, the mother, son, and two daughters of a Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their fallen home by Emirati search and rescue crew after the recent earthquake in Türkey.

The search and rescue crew was accompanied by The Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the operation, which took place in the Kahramanmaraş province and lasted for more than five hours before the family was saved.

The search and rescue crew was part of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation Image Credit: WAM
A young girl was rescued by Emirati search and rescue crew. Image Credit: WAM
Emirati medical professionals provided immediate support to the family before they were transferred to a hospital. Image Credit: WAM
Prior to being sent to a nearby hospital to continue their full medical recovery, the Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support.

The Emirati search and rescue teams' great efforts and high level of professionalism during the process of pulling the family members from under the rubble were thanked and appreciated by the family's friends and relatives who were present at the scene of the collapsed house.

They also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for relief efforts.