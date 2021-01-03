Abu Dhabi: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi stressed on Saturday the constants of the Egyptian policy to achieve cooperation and support to the Arab solidarity as a solid strategic approach in a framework of mutual respect and non-interference of internal affairs, a presidential statement said.
Al Sisi also highlighted the importance of adhering to sincere intentions in order to achieve common interest, as well as highlighting the importance of solidarity to ward off risks to the rest of the Arab nations.
The president's remarks came during his meeting with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah who delivered a message from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber.
Egypt's Presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement that the message included a review of the latest developments related to the Kuwaiti efforts in achieving unity in Arab ranks through reaching reconciliation.
According to the Egyptian presidency's statement, the Kuwaiti emir stressed the appreciation of the close fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and the keenness to strengthen them, while commending the strategic and pivotal role that Egypt plays under the leadership of Al Sisi in protecting Arab national security and defending the Arab nation.
Egypt and Kuwait share warm relations on all levels, including those in political and diplomatic fields, before and after the death of former Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber late last September.
It was agreed during Saturday's meeting to intensify consultations and joint coordination between Egypt and Kuwait in this context during the coming period, in an effort to confront everything that threatens the security and stability of Arab countries, and to preserve Arab national security, Rady added.