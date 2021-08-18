Dubai: An Egyptian security man has fatally shot his colleague and injured two others in a court room while objecting to his wife’s trial, local media reported.
According to police records, the perpetrator fired indiscriminately objecting the trial of his wife who was accused of firing from his official weapon.
The injured were taken to a local hospital in Al Qalyubia Governorate.
Rarely does a day pass in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime involving members of the same family, triggering fears of a spike in domestic violence in the country of over 100 million people amid economic and social pressure due to COVID-19.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Egyptian government has been at pains to maintain a balance between protecting public health and keeping economy open.
The government has also offered financial assistance to casual, irregular workers who have borne the brunt of fallout from the virus-related restrictions. Authorities have, moreover, expanded a safety net for the country’s less fortunate categories through a nationwide state-funded support programme.