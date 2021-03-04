Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahaman had met in Cairo, more than a month after the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties after ending a diplomatic row of over three years.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the two ministers had met Wednesday on the sidelines of an Arab League gathering, but did not give details.
Qatar’s official’s news agency QNA, meanwhile, said that the meeting had reviewed ties of cooperation between the two countries and ways of boosting inter-Arab action in the period ahead.
The talks have been the highest of such a level between officials from Egypt and Qatar since mid-2017.
Thaw in ties
Last January, Egypt signed a declaration at a Gulf summit held in the Saudi city of AlUla ending a dispute between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc. Later, the national Egyptian and Qatari airlines restarted flights between the two countries in a sign of a thaw in ties.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already reopened their airspaces with Qatar after the January 5 historic Gulf summit.
Last month, delegations from Egypt and Qatar met in Kuwait for talks on ties