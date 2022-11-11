Dubai: Egyptian doctors have successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of an inmate after he swallowed it four months ago, Al Arabiya reported.
The young ma, in his 20s, is said to have swallowed the phone while trying to smuggle it into the prison. A worker in the Shebin El Kom prison took the inmate to a hospital in Menoufia Governorate after he complained of severe stomach ache.
After medical tests were conducted, the doctors were shocked to see the phone in his stomach. It is not known whether he had pain earlier too nor as to why he did not disclose to the doctors about the phone before they conducted tests.
However, the doctors managed to extract the phone from his stomach successfully.