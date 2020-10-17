Cairo: An Egyptian Muslim cleric died inside a mosque prior to his delivering of the Friday sermon, local media reported today.
The preacher was on his way to deliver the pre-prayer sermon inside the mosque in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia when he suddenly collapsed on the ground amid worshippers and witnesses said.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. His death was attributed to a heart attack. His age was not given.
Thousands of mourners later Friday participated in a funeral also attended by senior officials from the Awqaf Ministry responsible for mosques in Egypt. Before his burial, an Islamic death prayer was performed for him inside the mosque where he served as an imam and a preacher, the media said.