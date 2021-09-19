Cairo: An Egyptian provincial court has ordered a woman, charged with murdering her baby with a TV remote controller to stop his crying, be sent to a psychiatric hospital to examine her mental capabilities, local media reported.
The Criminal Court in the Delta governorate of Sharqia said the woman will be placed under observation for 45 days at the hospital to assess her mental abilities and responsibility for the crime.
November 1 has been set for the start of the defendant’s trial after receiving a report from the hospital.
The case dates back to May when a dead baby boy aged three months was transferred to a local hospital. His death was attributed to fatal head injuries.
The child’s father accused his 24-year-old wife of killing the baby with a TV remote control before she fled the house. The accused woman was arrested three days later.
She admitted to having hit the baby with the device on the head because he was crying for too long after he incidentally fell from her during kitchen work.