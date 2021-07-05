The girl’s mother accused the uncle of sexually assaulting her daughter against and confirmed her daughter informed her of what happened. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: An Egyptian tuk-tuk driver has been arrested after being accused of raping and impregnating his 16-year-old niece, local media reported.

The Mansoura District Court ordered the arrest of the driver for 14 days pending investigations, after he was accused by his sister-in-law of sexually assaulting her 16-year-old daughter and having intercourse with her.

The case came to light when the girl was rushed to a hospital in Dakahlia with severe pain and bleeding. The Grade 11 girl was found to be suffering from severe bleeding due to a molar pregnancy outside the womb. Doctors also found that the foetus was dead and that she needs an abortion.

Accordingly, police arrested the suspect who confessed he had an "affair" with his niece and that both had sexual intercourse several times, which resulted in her pregnancy.

He claimed that he had consensual sex with his niece four times on the roof of their house where he and his brother live.