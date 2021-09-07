He slammed his wife’s head against wall until she lost consciousness

Media reports said on the day of the incident, a heated verbal altercation erupted between the two, which developed into a quarrel during which the man assaulted his wife and slammed her head against the wall several times and went to sleep. Representational image only. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: An Egyptian man allegedly killed his wife in front of their children because she was 'talkative', local media reported.

He is said to have killed his wife by slamming her head against the wall several times until she lost consciousness in front of her three children.

According to police records, the husband admitted to killing his wife, claiming he did so because she was a “talkative woman”.

Media reports said on the day of the incident, a heated verbal altercation erupted between the two, which developed into a quarrel during which the man assaulted his wife and slammed her head against the wall several times and went to sleep.

The next morning, the husband left the house for work, leaving his wife in the room, thinking she was sleeping, but a while later, he received a phone call from his son telling him that his mother had died.

The husband rushed back to the house to check the matter and his sons told him, “We wanted to wake her up but she was a lifeless body”.

He immediately took her to hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival. However, the health inspector’s report suspected foul play in her death; after spotting some bruises on her body, and immediately informed the police.

Investigations revealed that the couple engaged in a verbal altercation over family disputes and that the husband had beaten his wife and smashed her head against the wall, leading to her death.

Upon being interrogated, he denied intentionally killing his wife saying, “This is a normal quarrel that happens between any spouses.”

The fifty-year-old accused also said that his wife was suffering from hypertension and diabetes, saying, “It is possible that she fell into a coma or a depression.”