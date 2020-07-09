Abu Dhabi: Egyptian police on Wednesday arrested a young man after he allegedly killed his brother and buried his body inside his home in the village of Bani Shibl, Zagazig province, northern Cairo, Egyptian media reported.
Police received a tip-off from a resident of the village that the brother, a painter, had disappeared a week ago.
Police interrogated the young man - a graduate of Sharia Law - who reportedly told police that his brother had left the village a while ago.
He was interrogated further until he confessed to stabbing and killing his brother and burying the body in a hole inside one of the rooms of their under-construction house.
The body, which was in a state of decomposition, was extracted and the Public Prosecution office was notified to conduct investigations.
The accused was remanded in police custody pending trial.