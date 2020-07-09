1 of 13
Raffaello Bianco is an amateur bicycle mechanic repairing bicycle in a tiny garage near his home.
The mechanical workshop of cycling passionate Raffaello Bianco in the cellar of his apartment in Turin.
Throughout his life he has mainly worked as a farrier, but he says the bicycle has always remained a greater passion.
In 1985 he decided to set-up a small garage near his home in Turin and slowly built it up, making all the tools by himself.
Among many amateur cyclists who are asking him to fix their bikes there are professional riders such as Fabio Fellini, of the Astana cycling team, and cycling legends of the 50’s and 60’s.
