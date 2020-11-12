Cairo: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered an interrogation with a young Egyptian on charges of blasphemy allegedly for defaming the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).
The suspect was arrested in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia after massive claims went online accusing the man of posting offensive posts on the Prophet while commenting on recent cartoons published in a French magazine depicting the Prophet amid Muslim outrage.
A hashtag in Arabic reading “Put Joe Hany on Trial” has trended in Egypt after the suspect, reportedly a Christian, made the remarks, triggering an online outcry. Faced with the row, Hany reported to police that his Facebook page had been hacked and manipulated for anti-Prophet posts.
Chief prosecutor Hamada Al Sawy has ordered an urgent investigation into the incident, Egyptian media reported Thursday.
A number of lawyers have also filed legal complaints against Hani accusing him of blasphemy.