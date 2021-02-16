Dubai: Egyptian security forces have arrested a man for impersonating Kamel Al Wazir, the country’s Minister of Transport, local media reported. He is the third person to be arrested for posing as Al Wazir.
The General Administration of Internet Investigations at Egypt’s Interior Ministry arrested the man after receiving many reports about the unemployed citizen posing online as Al Wazir. He was allegedly offering Egyptians work at the ministry for money.
Police investigations identified the man as Hesham Salah Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, born in 1993, residing in Giza’s Al Qanater area.
He was arrested immediately and admitted to the charges brought against him.