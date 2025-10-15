Hamas’s internal security wing, Radaa, later claimed responsibility, saying its forces had “neutralised several wanted individuals and outlaws.” It offered no evidence but said the operation targeted “collaborators and lawless elements” allegedly involved in shootings and attacks on civilians.

The Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, a Palestinian NGO, condemned the killings as “extrajudicial executions” and urged that those responsible be held accountable. “They constitute a legal and moral crime that requires immediate condemnation and accountability,” the group said.

“We hold all those who participated in, contributed to, or remained silent about these crimes fully responsible before God and history,” the family said, adding that it had lost more than 600 members during the war.

The executions followed days of armed clashes between Hamas militants and members of the powerful Doghmush family, a clan long influential in Gaza’s al-Sabra and Tel Al Hawa neighbourhoods. The family accused Hamas of “killing, intimidation, torture, and burning homes,” describing the campaign as a “heinous crime committed under false pretexts.”

Trump had earlier said he had given Hamas “approval for a period of time” to police Gaza after the ceasefire, under his 20-point peace plan that offers amnesty to Hamas members who disarm and commit to peaceful coexistence.

“They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday night. “That’s okay. It’s a couple of very bad gangs. It’s no different than other countries like Venezuela.”

The Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah denounced the executions as “heinous crimes” and called for “the restoration of legitimate Palestinian institutions” to end the chaos gripping Gaza. “The wave of extrajudicial executions and shootings cannot be justified under any circumstances,” the PNA said in a statement via its official WAFA news agency.

