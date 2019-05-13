A TV grab shows Egyptian actress Shaimaa Youssef appearing in black face on her controversial TV prank show. Image Credit: Screen Grab

Cairo: Egyptian actress Shaimaa Saif, famous for her comic roles, has apologized to the Sudanese people after she outraged them for appearing in black face and portraying a Sudanese woman on a TV prank show.

“My dear Sudanese fans, for sure I didn’t mean to offend you,” the 30-year-old performer said on her Facebook page.

“I’m sorry if the portrayal offended you. I swear by God, I didn’t mean it to be like this. I’m sorry if I disappointed you in a situation for which I shouldn’t be blamed,” she added, arguing that she is a comedian.

The controversial episode was aired this week on the prank show “Shaqlabaz” (Somersault) on the satellite TV station MBC Masr.

Shaimaa’s portrayal of a Sudanese woman, irking bus passengers, soon triggered an outline outcry.

“This is not funny, but racist,” a commentator tweeted. “Next time when when you plan such a work, seek the help of a consultant. If the work is offensive and hurts a group of people, then don’t present it,” another commentator said.

Some Egyptians lashed out at Shaimaa in a display of solidarity with people in neighbouring Sudan.

“We apologize to the Sudanese people for this act. This [Shaimaa] represents herself only,” an Egyptian man, named Jamal Mohammad, said.