Dubai: Famous Egyptian actor Hesham Selim passed away on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, local media reported. He was 64.
The funeral will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Police Mosque after Asr prayers. In May, Selim shared news that he was diagnosed with cancer.
The veteran actor was the son of Saleh Selim, the football legend and former president of Al Ahly sporting club.
He graduated from the Collège de la Sainte Famille (Jésuites) and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London after graduating from the High Institute of Tourism and Hotels in 1981.
Throughout his 50-year career, the acclaimed actor left behind a legacy of over 50 films and TV series, including pop culture classics like ‘Al Nazer’ (2000), ‘Enta Omri’ (2004), and ‘Harb El Gawasis’ (2009).
Selim made his acting debut in the 1972 film “Embratoreyyet Meem” and landed his first lead role in Youssef Chahine’s “Awdat Al Ibn Al Dhaal” in 1976.
He also starred in many critically acclaimed TV productions such as “Khiana Mashroaa” (2006), “Leqaa ala el-hawa” (2004), “Hoanem Garden City” (1997), “Arabesque” (1994), “Layaly Al Helmiya (1989), and “El Raya El Beeda” (1988).