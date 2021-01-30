Dubai: EgyptAir official Abu Taleb Tawfiq has suddenly died while being interviewed by the Egyptian TV host Aya Abdul Rahman, an Extra News anchor, who said she has been subjected to the most difficult situation in her career so far.
During the live interview, Abdul Rahman noticed that Tawfiq was sweating a lot and suffering from some tension.
She then asked her colleagues to pause recording, and also asked Tawfiq to stop until he could focus and continue the interview.
The Extra News anchor said that Tawfiq thanked her, after pausing the recording, and then asked her to resume the interview. Following a series of questions, she was surprised when Tawfiq fell to the ground and died instantly, in less than 30 seconds.
Tawfiq was the CEO and Chairman of Egyptair Maintenance and Engineering.
In an episode of her program “Al Hakeka” (The Truth), she said that the most difficult situation for a journalist to go through while working is the death of a guest during an interview.