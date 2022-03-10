Cairo: An Egyptian factory worker had fallen to his death while attempting to escape from a women’s toilet where he was purportedly seen with a girlfriend, a local newspaper reported.
The man in his 30s lost balance as he tried to escape from the fourth-floor toilet where he was seen dating a female colleague at the factory where they worked in the October City west of Cairo, the semi-official paper Al Ahram said.
Police investigations revealed that some supervisors had seen the man furtively entering the ladies’ toilet along with his mate. Knocking the door, the supervisors found the man falling to his death from the toilet window as he attempted to escape, descending the sanitation pipes.
Criminal suspicions are ruled out as local prosecutors are investigating the case, according to the report.