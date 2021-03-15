Dubai: Egyptian female judges will be allowed to assume positions in the State Council and the General Prosecution, for the first time in the history of the council, as per a decision issued by yesterday.
According to local media, the decision came upon President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s directives on International Women Day regarding the empowerment of women.
A number of female judges, who are already assuming posts in the Administrative Prosecutor’s Office and the State Litigation Authority, have the right to ask for going to other posts in the State Council.
The eligible female candidates should meet the following criteria:
• The candidates must hold a Bachelor of Laws with, excellence or very good.
• They should have two postgraduate diplomas: one in public law and the second in administrative law.
• Their career record must be free of any penalties or negative remarks.
• They must pass a personal interview that would be held by a specialized committee of the State Council.
• They must meet all required demands stipulated in the State Council Law.