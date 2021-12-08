Dubai: A young Egyptian woman is seeking divorce two months after marriage because her husband walks around in their home in underwear, Egyptian media reported.
The woman asked her husband uphold his dignity and understand her feelings when she sees him walking around in underwear. She said: “I kept asking him that I need more time to get used to it and overcome my shyness, but to no avail.”
The husband refused to do so, telling his wife: “I am in my own home, so I am going to be comfortable, and for me being comfortable wearing minimum clothes."
They then reached a compromise after the husband asked her to go to her parents’ house for some time to rethink and decide.
“I went to my family’s house waiting him to call or ask about me, but he never did. His carelessness about my feelings prompted me to file for divorce case (khula) with the family court,” she added.
The case is still being looked at by the court.