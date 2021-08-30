Duo were trying to drive away jinn allegedly residing in her body

Dubai: The husband also reportedly helped the sorcerer in the "treatment" sessions, by tying up his wife to enable him beat and torture the victim to get the jinn out of her body.

Dubai: A 35-year-old Egyptian woman was tortured and beaten to death by a 'spiritual healer' after claims were made that a jinn resided in her body, local media reported.

The sorcerer is said to have tied the woman up, and brutally beat her to allegedly ward off the jinn. The torture session ended with the woman breathing her last.

According to media reports, the woman was going through a bad mental phase, which promoted the husband to look for a 'spiritual healer' to help treat his wife.

The husband also reportedly helped the sorcerer in the "treatment" sessions, by tying up his wife to enable him beat and torture the victim to get the jinn out of her body.

Security sources revealed the victim could not bear the beating and torture, and ended up in severe fatigue, and lost consciousness. Realising what happened, the man fled after asking the husband to let her rest a little on the bed.

“A while later, the husband went inside the sorcerer's room to check on his wife, but he found nothing but a lifeless body. Fearing he would be held legally accountable, he claimed she died of natural causes and went to a health inspector to complete the burial procedures.

"However, the latter suspected foul play, after conducting a virtual examination of the body, which showed that there were injuries and bruises on the body of the deceased, and went to a nearby police station to report the incident,” sources added.