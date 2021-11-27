Dubai: At least 17 people were injured when a truck rammed into customers in front of a bakery in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate. The tragedy happened after the driver died of heart attack while behind the wheel, Egypt's local media reported.
According to media reports, the truck just before ploughing into the crowd had razed several shops, causing a fire on its way before coming to a halt.
Investigations revealed that the truck driver died of heart attack while behind the wheel. All the injured have been taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable health condition.