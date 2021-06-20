Dubai: The appearance of a ghostly statue in the Third District of the Egyptian city of Ismailia, has sparked horror among people, local media reported.
The statue was noticed by people on Saturday, prompting many to complain and post pictures on their social media accounts.
Many people expressed their dissatisfaction with the statue, describing it as devilish creation that frightens their children.
They added that the statue appeared out of nowhere, and no one knew who had designed it.
Ibrahim Mattar, deputy Mayor of the third district of Ismailia, said the statue was removed by municipality’s waste collection vehicles the next morning.
Egyptian security authorities acted after receiving a barrage of complaints from people about a ghost in Ismailia.
Investigations revealed that the statue was placed by a man who recently rented a shop and was preparing to sell gifts and antiques. He told police he designed a wooden body covered with cement and a piece of cloth, in order to complete it and put it inside the shop.
The shop owner said it was just a trick to promote antiques and gifts. “The statue was placed in front of the shop, as I was planning to put it inside the shop in the next morning,” he said.
He was referred to public prosecution for further investigation.