Dubai: An Egyptian teacher has been arrested in Giza Governorate for sexually harassing five schoolgirls, Egyptian media reported.
After a thorough investigation, in response to complaints from families of the students, the Giza police swung into action and arrested the teacher in a record time.
On interrogation, the teacher admitted to molesting the students, claiming that he was 'mentally ill.' The teacher was referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.
According to Article 306 (a) of the Egyptian Penal Code, whoever commit sexual innuendo or insinuations, whether by gesture, word, or action, or by any means, including online means, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, and a fine of no less than3,000 pounds, and not more than 5,000 pounds, or either of both.
The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 5,000 pounds and not more than 10,000 pounds, and one of these two penalties if the act is repeated by the offender through stalking and tracking the victim, and if the offender carries a weapon, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years. It does not exceed five years and the fine is not less than 20,000 pounds and not more than fifty thousand pounds.
Surveys carried out by the United Nations say most women in the country have been subject to harassment ranging from catcalling to pinching and groping or worse.