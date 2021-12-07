Dubai: An Egyptian student attacked her a university professor with a knife while he was giving a lecture, local media reports.
The professor said he was shocked to see a third-year student attacking him with a knife, something which prompted him to push her away.
Accordingly, Assiut University referred the female student to medical committee to examine her mental condition.
It is not yet clear why the student attacked the professor but Dr. Magdi Abdul Gawad Alwan, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, said preliminary investigations indicated that there was no previous relation or interaction between the professor and the student, adding that appropriate decisions will be taken following the medical examinations results.