Cairo: Six residents in the hometown of Egypt’s Liverpool star Mohammed Salah have displayed suspected symptoms of COVID-19 after attending his brother’s wedding last week, a provincial governor has said.
Salah has twice tested positive for COVID-19 and is being isolated in a Cairo hotel.
“Six people among those who attended the wedding have shown the corona symptoms. They can be also symptoms of another disease,” Tarik Rahmi, the governor of Gharbia in Egypt’s Delta added.
The six have not undergone the coronavirus-detecting testing and are being isolated under medical observation for 14 days, according to the official.
“Only one of them is suffering from a high temperature,” he said.
Disinfection operation
Fifty-eight persons attended the wedding in which Salah was seen dancing in a gesture of joy for his younger brother’s marriage.
Health authorities started Saturday a two-week disinfection oper ation in Salah’s village of Nagrig in Gharbia as a precaution against the spread of the virus.
The 28-year-old footballer is in good health and has a “mild” infection of COVID-19, according to his Egyptian doctors.
He missed Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo played in Cairo Saturday night. The Pharaohs won 1-0.