Cairo: Police arrested a restaurant worker accused of biting off a finger of his manager after he had reproached him in public, a local newspaper has said.
The incident happened at a restaurant in the Cairo plush quarter of Zamalek, online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba reported.
The worker, whose age was not given, purportedly assaulted the manager after he had berated him in front of his colleagues and briefly fled the scene. The alleged assault resulted in amputating the victim’s finger.
Investigations showed that the incident started with an altercation between the victim and the worker after the former had reproached him for being lazy while on duty, the paper said.
In reaction, the worker attacked the manager and bit off his finger.
Prosecutors are investigating the incident.