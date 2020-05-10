People walk in front of closed shops, after Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, shopping malls and shops to shut their doors from 07:00 p.m. due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cairo, Egypt March 19, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Another 436 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Egypt on Sunday, bringing to 9,400 the total number of infections in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population also reported the death of 11 COVID-19 patients, taking Egypt’s death toll to 525.

About 73 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 2075, Dr. Khalid Mujahid, adviser to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and the ministry’s official spokesperson, said.

He said the newly recovered patients were discharged from hospitals. Dr. Mujahid added that all positive cases have been put under quarantine receiving healthcare in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s instructions.