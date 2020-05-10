Dubai: Another 436 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Egypt on Sunday, bringing to 9,400 the total number of infections in the country.
The Ministry of Health and Population also reported the death of 11 COVID-19 patients, taking Egypt’s death toll to 525.
About 73 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 2075, Dr. Khalid Mujahid, adviser to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and the ministry’s official spokesperson, said.
He said the newly recovered patients were discharged from hospitals. Dr. Mujahid added that all positive cases have been put under quarantine receiving healthcare in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s instructions.
The ministry continues to elevate its preparations in the country’s all governorates, follow-up the situation of coronavirus, and take all necessary preventive measures against infectious diseases. It has set up two hotlines, 105 and 15,335 to receive citizens’ inquiries about the new coronavirus and infectious diseases.