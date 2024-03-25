Dubai: An Egyptian Quran teacher took his life by hanging inside a mosque after Fajr (dawn) prayers on Sunday in Markaz Al Asirat, south of Sohag governorate, Egypt.
The man, identified as Ismail, who was in his thirties, left behind a lengthy note without disclosing the motive behind his action.
Security services were alerted after his body found inside the mosque’s “book” room.
Residents of the village where Ismail lived revealed that he had attended Fajr prayers with them, as usual, before the tragic incident. His body was discovered approximately half an hour after the prayer session ended.
Prior to his death, Ismail had posted a message on his Facebook page, expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness.
In his message, he pleaded for mercy and forgiveness from God and asked his loved ones to pray for him.
He also outlined his final wishes, including the request for funeral prayers to be conducted in a specific mosque and for his funeral to be broadcast in all mosques.
Ismail’s will emphasized the importance of avoiding repeating his mistake and urged others to seek forgiveness and pray for mercy and paradise. He signed off as “Your brother, Ismail Abdel Halim Al Khatib.”