Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead at her house in Sultanpur, Uttar Prades,h on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances, according to police.
The 35-year-old singer’s body was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house, police said said.
Mallika's mother, Sumitra Singh, said the family was sleeping and were not aware of when the incident took.
Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.
However, he said the exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report.