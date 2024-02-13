Mallika Rajput
Mallika Rajput Image Credit: Instagram/mallikarajput
Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead at her house in Sultanpur, Uttar Prades,h on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances, according to police.

The 35-year-old singer’s body was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house, police said said.

Mallika's mother, Sumitra Singh, said the family was sleeping and were not aware of when the incident took.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

However, he said the exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report.