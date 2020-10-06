Dubai: Two Egyptian newlyweds suffocated to death on Sunday just a day after their wedding in the village of Taha Al Marj in Al Sharqiya Governorate, local media reported on Monday.
A state of grief engulfed villagers and social media platforms after the announcement of the death of two newlyweds due to a gas leak.
The Director of Al Sharqiya Security was informed by the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, who received a report about the death of the two newlyweds inside their marital home.
Mohamed El Sayed Subuh and his wife Shaima Ahmed Helal, both engineers, were engaged for two years before marriage. The cause of death was attributed to a gas leak or short circuit.
Their bodies were transferred to the morgue of Deyarb Najm Central Hospital, and the Public Prosecution office was notified to initiate an investigation into the incident.