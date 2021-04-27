Dubai: An Egyptian mother brutally tortured and strangled her three-month-old baby boy to death just to take revenge on her husband, who beat her, local media reported.
As soon as he discovered the crime, the 38-year-old husband reported the incident to police, accusing his wife of murdering their little baby.
Police investigation revealed that the 26-year-old mother killed the baby over family disputes because her husband beat her and forced her to sign trust receipts.
The woman had only recently married the victim’s father, and had been married to another man before and had three children from her ex-husband.
She called her ex-husband asking him for maintenance but that phone call infuriated her current husband, who beat her for doing so. She then decided to kill their little baby just to spite her husband.
The suspect has been arrested and confessed to committing the crime saying: “I killed the little boy just to break his heart,”.