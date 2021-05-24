Dubai: A four-year-old Egyptian girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother who was experiencing mental health problems due to the recent death of her 12-day-old baby girl, local media reported.
The mother is said to have gone to the kitchen to prepare breakfast for her husband after committing the crime, which took place in Kafr El Sheikh Governorate, northern Egypt.
According to local police, the operation room had received a report from a man who found his little daughter dead in her room. He accused his wife of killing their daughter. Accordingly, the public prosecution in Kafr El Sheikh ordered the arrest of the mother, who confessed to killing her daughter because she was suffering psychological issues after the death of her baby girl.
The public prosecution has ordered the woman to be checked by a committee of psychiatry experts at a psychiatric hospital, to examine her mental abilities and the extent of her awareness of having killed her daughter.