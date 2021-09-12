Dubai: An Egyptian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of raping and impregnating his minor daughter, local media reported.
According to the victim’s mother, her husband had sexual intercourse with their 16-year-old daughter three times, which resulted in her pregnancy.
The mother said that she learnt of her husband’s shameful act after her daughter got pregnant. Accordingly, she filed a case against him, accusing him of raping their daughter.
Police investigations revealed that the accused took advantage of his presence alone with his daughter, sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to inform her mother or brothers.
The Public Prosecution ordered the victim to be referred to the forensic medicine, which proved she had been sexually assaulted and was pregnant. It then referred the case to the Criminal Court, which sentenced the man to life in jail.