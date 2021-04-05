Dubai: An Egyptian man killed his three children and blinded their mother after doubting their paternity, local media reported.
Police in Cairo arrested the killer along with his two wives after the crime was reported where they found that he was detaining his first wife - the mother of the two boys and girl.
Shocking crime
According to police investigation, the father and his two wives were found guilty of committing the shocking crime after they voluntarily admitted to drowning the three children.
Police investigations revealed that the father committed the crime because he suspected the lineage of the children. The Cairo Criminal Court decided to adjourn the trial until May 22.