Dubai: A 52-year-old Egyptian farmer and his nephew have been arrested for exchanging fire over a woman they both were fighting for, local media reported.
Acting on a tip-off, the police rushed to the crime scene and arrested the two with the firearms. Police investigations revealed that the farmer and his 39-year-old nephew fought over 'who will have a relationship with a woman,' and the two ended up trading fire. The duo sustained bullet wounds, according to Al Watan newspaper.
Investigations also revealed that the farmer, who had a relationship with the woman, got mad when he came to know that his nephew was also pusuing her.
On interrogation, the farmer admitted that he got angry when his brother’s son had hurled him with insults and tried to have a relationship with the woman.
The two were referred to the public prosecution for further investigation for possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.