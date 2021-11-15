Dubai: Customs officers in Egypt arrested an Egyptian passenger at Cairo International Airport for attempting to smuggle 10 gold bars into the country, local media reported.
The arrested man was on a flight from Riyadh to Cairo. The 10 gold bars weighing 1kg each were discovered hidden between the folds of clothes in the passenger’s bag.
The suspect was intercepted by customs officers for a thorough search while he was crossing the green line at the customs gate. When he was asked if he was carrying any illegal items, he said no.
The luggage was X-ray screened, revealing small metal pieces hidden between the passenger’s clothes. The customs officer searched the passenger’s bags manually, which resulted in the seizure of 10 gold bars weighing 1kg each.
The suspect was referred to public prosecution for legal action.