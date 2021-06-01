Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested after photos of his seven-year-old son smothered with honey and left on the roof of their house for mosquitoes and insects to bite went viral, local media reported.
The Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of the 34-year-old father pending investigation and referred the child for forensic medicine, to document the injuries he suffered.
The Public Prosecution has also ordered the confiscation of the mother’s phone containing photos of the incident.
Initial investigations revealed the callous assault took place on May 25; the 29-year-old mother appealed to the police to save her child from his father’s violence. She claimed her husband had accused the child of robbery.
“One of the family’s neighbours claimed the victim had stolen something from them, prompting the father to torture his kid brutally, the mother said.
She revealed in the investigations the father, who works as a tuk-tuk driver, always brutally assaulted her and the children.